Emerald Advisers LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Azenta by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $71.34.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

