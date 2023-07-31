Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 839,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.52% of indie Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 24.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor
indie Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of INDI stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
indie Semiconductor Profile
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than indie Semiconductor
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 2 Attractive Large Caps on Sale After Q2 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.