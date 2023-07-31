Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 839,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.52% of indie Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 24.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,000 shares of company stock worth $4,162,690. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

