Emerald Advisers LLC Has $285,000 Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €31.17 ($34.63) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.07. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €13.71 ($15.23) and a 1 year high of €34.33 ($38.14).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.14 ($0.16) by €0.01 ($0.01). The business had revenue of €277.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €275.39 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

