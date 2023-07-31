Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,681 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.47% of SkyWater Technology worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 841,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 51,297 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWater Technology

In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 12,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $116,714.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 12,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $116,714.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 134,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101,665.00, for a total value of $13,635,919,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,569,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,509,529,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,830 shares of company stock worth $13,637,263,577. 50.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $9.19 on Monday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $408.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.38% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

