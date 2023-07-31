Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 15,273 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,273 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,393,000 after buying an additional 2,361,729 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,029,000 after purchasing an additional 735,035 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,389,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,832,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,635 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 540,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,433. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

