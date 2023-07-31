STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1,104.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.17.

STE stock opened at $230.04 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $234.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day moving average is $201.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.70%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

