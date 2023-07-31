Emerald Advisers LLC Has $297,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $332.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

