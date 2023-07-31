Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 919,524 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 919,524 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 60,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.61. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 213.57% and a negative net margin of 171.85%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

