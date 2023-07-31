Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 178,902 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.20% of Cytokinetics worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,459,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,181,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,151,000 after acquiring an additional 718,472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 119.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 595,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,245,000.
CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $33.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $55.80.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
