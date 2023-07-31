ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $460.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $343.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.16 and a 200-day moving average of $418.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.