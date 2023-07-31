Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $110.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

