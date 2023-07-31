Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,400 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CFR opened at $106.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.25. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,501 shares of company stock valued at $819,054. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

