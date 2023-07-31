Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.52. The company had a trading volume of 64,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.46.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

