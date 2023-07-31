Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,561,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,558 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.98% of TETRA Technologies worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,734,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 500,427 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,052,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 183,791 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,418,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 47,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,300,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 372,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 2,302,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $543.48 million, a PE ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 14.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

