Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 6,242 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,535 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,499,000 after buying an additional 599,490 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

FRT opened at $100.93 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

