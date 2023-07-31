Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,099 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter worth about $292,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 16.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FA opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $175.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

