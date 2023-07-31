Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $68,940,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,848,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.