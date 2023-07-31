ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FMC by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FMC by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after buying an additional 86,303 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $96.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $88.77 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average is $115.77.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

