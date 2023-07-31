Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,293 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $1,326,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 66,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.19.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.0 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $59.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

