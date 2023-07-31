Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $8.76 Million Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.06% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,550,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,538,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,236,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Markel Corp acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $24.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKWD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $4,382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,290,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $4,382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,290,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,297,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,850,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

