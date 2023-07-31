Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.25% of Ambarella worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 27.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth $2,250,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 12.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $257,707.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,508 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $257,707.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $279,585.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $80.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

