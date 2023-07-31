Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $55,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $502.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $518.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

