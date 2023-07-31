Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. On average, analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $567.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $135,552.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HVT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

