Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 27,651 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $130.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.03. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $1,076,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,303,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,006,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,247,862 in the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

