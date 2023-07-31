Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.11. The stock had a trading volume of 184,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

