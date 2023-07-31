Emerald Advisers LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Illumina by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.68.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $192.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.96 and a 200-day moving average of $206.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.03 and a 1-year high of $248.87.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

