Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 210,230 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210,230 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,020,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

