Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 403.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,715 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,595,000 after purchasing an additional 826,805 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,643,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,567,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 589,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America cut SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

Shares of SOFI traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.13. 77,298,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,313,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

