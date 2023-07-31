Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Booking by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,883.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded down $32.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,979.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,704. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,016.23. The stock has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,715.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,598.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.