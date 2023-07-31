Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 22,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

