Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $490,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 504 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.6 %

FCNCA stock opened at $1,429.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,457.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,295.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,015.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

