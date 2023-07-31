Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,826. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $542.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $473.23 and a 200-day moving average of $400.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $247.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $542.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

