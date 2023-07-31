Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,393 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Exelon by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $3,346,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

