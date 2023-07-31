Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 110.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $101.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $101.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

