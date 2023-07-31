Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 165.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

