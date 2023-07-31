Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $45.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.