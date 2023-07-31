Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 5,907 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Ebix worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBIX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ebix during the second quarter valued at $15,591,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 26.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,424,000 after acquiring an additional 176,703 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 338.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,682,000 after acquiring an additional 147,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after acquiring an additional 132,361 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ebix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Ebix Stock Performance

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $896.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.76 million for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.22%.

Ebix Profile

(Free Report)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

