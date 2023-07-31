Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $18.37 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,543,468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

