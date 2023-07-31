Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 952 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

