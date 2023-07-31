The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,029,697,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

