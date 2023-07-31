Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $426.40 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,255 shares of company stock valued at $27,602,522 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

