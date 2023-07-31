Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $162.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

