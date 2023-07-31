KBC Group NV Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 100.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,725 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

