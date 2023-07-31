Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 9,345 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $28.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,640.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy W. Jay acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,649.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall acquired 4,734 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

