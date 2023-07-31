Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 422.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.05.

PXD stock opened at $225.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

