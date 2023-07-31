Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,455 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

ALNY stock opened at $199.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.52. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.18 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

