ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. ON Semiconductor also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.27-1.41 EPS.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $110.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $110.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

