Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.7% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,289,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,533,000 after acquiring an additional 423,566 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,977,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

USB opened at $39.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

