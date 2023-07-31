Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

