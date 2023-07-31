FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $291.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.93 and a 200 day moving average of $254.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

